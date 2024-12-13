Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau air quality improves, but ozone remains a challenge

The governments of Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macau have jointly released the 2023 Air Quality Report of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Pearl River Delta Regional Air Monitoring Network.

The report shows a continuous downward trend in various air pollutants, reflecting the effectiveness of emission reduction measures implemented in the region.

According to the report, the average annual concentration values of pollutants such as sulfur dioxide, nitrogen dioxide, carbon monoxide, and particulate matter PM10 and PM2.5 have dropped by 17%, to 86% from their peak levels. This progress is attributed to the various air pollution control measures undertaken by the three governments in recent years.

However, the report notes that the average annual concentration of ozone has remained similar in recent years, indicating that regional photochemical pollution needs to be further addressed. A study on ozone pollution and regional transmission characteristics in the Greater Bay Area was completed earlier this year, providing scientific data to help the three places better understand and tackle the ozone issue.

The Macau government has announced the “Macau Long-term Carbon Reduction Strategy” and the “Macau Electric Vehicle Promotion Plan” to reduce air pollutants and greenhouse gas emissions.

The Hong Kong government continues to promote initiatives such as the “Hong Kong Electric Vehicle Popularization Roadmap,” “Hong Kong Clean Air Blueprint 2035,” and “Hong Kong Climate Action Blueprint 2050,” which focus on controlling emissions from land and sea transportation, power plants, and non-road mobile machinery.

Additionally, the government is working on phasing out older diesel commercial vehicles and promoting the use of electric vehicles, with the number of electric vehicles in Hong Kong increasing significantly from around 14,000 in 2019 to more than 102,000 as of September 2024, a sevenfold increase over five years.

Guangdong province has also undertaken various measures, including implementing stricter regulations on volatile organic compound emissions, strengthening the control of nitrogen oxide emissions from stationary and mobile sources, and enhancing environmental supervision of diesel trucks.

The regional air monitoring network, consisting of 23 air monitoring stations in Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macau, continues to play a crucial role in tracking and reporting the air quality in the Pearl River Delta region.

The coordinated efforts of the three governments have yielded tangible results, and they remain committed to further improving air quality in the region. Victoria Chan