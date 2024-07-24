Guangdong, Macau fair set to showcase economic opportunities

The 2024 Guangdong & Macau Branded Products Fair will take place from today to July 28 at Cotai Expo Hall D, The Venetian Macao, and promises to be a vibrant blend of commerce and culture. This year’s fair, the largest to date, will feature over 501 booths across 12,000 square meters, showcasing a variety of products from Guangdong, Macau, and the Belt and Road countries, organizers said in a press conference yesterday.

The four-day event aims to extend its reach beyond the exhibition hall, incorporating activities in the Guangdong-Macau In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin. Attendees can look forward to business-matching sessions, forums, and guided community tours, all designed to enhance economic and trade cooperation between the two regions. The fair aligns with Macau’s “1+4” diversification strategy, leveraging the city’s unique position as a bridge between China and Portuguese-speaking nations.

With the theme “China chic,” the fair will feature traditional Chinese cultural activities alongside modern business opportunities, including a dedicated area for Chinese fashion and cuisine. Additionally, the event will host the “Hotel and Tourism Brand Building and Development Forum,” which aims to revitalize Macau’s hotel industry.

In celebration of significant anniversaries, the fair will distribute over 75,000 gifts to visitors, further increasing its appeal for prospective attendees. Open to trade visitors on July 25 and to the public from July 26 to 28, it is a must-attend event for anyone looking to explore both new business avenues and cultural experiences in the two regions. Nadia Shaw