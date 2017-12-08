Guangdong province proposes toll fares for Delta Bridge

Guangdong Province has proposed tolls for the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge, suggesting a charge of RMB150 (approximately MOP189) for a single trip for private cars, according to a statement released on the official website of the Hong Kong–Zhuhai–Macao Bridge Authority (Authority) on Wednesday.

The authority plans to charge RMB115 for container trucks and RMB60 for vehicles transporting goods per trip.

Regarding cross-border buses and shuttle buses, there are two different proposals currently under consideration. The first suggests charging RMB450 per trip for both types of buses. The alternative proposes charging RMB450 for shuttle buses and RMB200 for cross-border buses.

According to the Hong Kong transport authority, the HKZMB’s main bridge segment is situated over the mainland’s territorial waters, and the toll stations are also located in mainland Chinese territory.

The final toll prices will be evaluated by Guangdong Province’s transportation authority, Guangdong’s development and reform commission, and by Guangdong’s financial department.

The final approval will be made by the Guangdong government.

On December 21, a hearing regarding the tolls will take place in Zhuhai, with 15 customer representatives (five each from Guangdong, Macau and Hong Kong) attending the event.

According to Hong Kong media, the HKZMB’s dedicated shuttle bus operator is required to provide between 90 and 140 shuttle buses daily, with another 30 on standby. Even after including the bridge toll fee – estimated to cost between MOP5 and MOP12 – the fare for a single ride will be less than HKD100.

A further requirement is that a minimum of ten percent of the shuttle buses be electric, and that the ratio of electronic buses should increase year by year. Shuttle buses should also operate on a 24-hour schedule, with a frequency of five minutes per bus during rush hours, and 15 minutes per bus during off-peak hours.

During the night, the frequency should be one bus every 15 to 30 minutes.

Hong Kong lawmaker Frankie Yick, who comes from the transport sector, said on Monday, after the Hong Kong authority announced Guangdong’s proposal, that “even though we don’t have any formal consultation by the government, we gave them an opinion.”

Frankie Yick addressed the toll proposals as “reasonable”, according to a report by RTHK.

Macau to pay 12.59 percent of bridge



THE SECRETARY for Transport and Public Works Raimundo do Rosário said yesterday that the proportion of Macau’s work on the main section of the Delta Bridge is 12.59 percent. As such, Macau will pay according to this percentage when financing is needed for the bridge. The Transport and Housing Bureau of Hong Kong said earlier that “there has been [an] escalation in the construction costs arising from the increase in labor and material costs as well as the refinement of the design and construction schemes. […] According to our understanding, the cost overrun of the Main Bridge may be around RMB10 billion.”

