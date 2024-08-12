Guangzhou Plans Major Port Expansion

Guangzhou is set to enhance its port capacity with a significant investment of over 15 billion yuan, as announced by the Guangzhou Port Authority. The three-year plan will increase annual handling of standard shipping containers to 27 million and boost cargo capacity to 700 million tons by 2026. This initiative marks Guangzhou’s fourth action plan since 2015 to strengthen its position as an international shipping hub. In 2023, the port ranked fifth and sixth globally for cargo and container handling, respectively. The expansion will incorporate smart technologies and drones to improve logistics efficiency and promote sustainable practices in port operations.

