Guia Hill Park to begin vine removal project

The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) will initiate a vine removal and forest protection project at Guia Hill Municipal Park starting March 18. This 90-day project aims to combat brown root rot disease and the proliferation of invasive vines, which threaten the park’s ecological health. During the project, sections of the park will be closed for safety. IAM encourages public compliance and will establish an educational area to inform visitors about forest protection and the invasive species being removed.

Related