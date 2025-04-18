Hac Sa Youth Activity Experience Camp set to be fully completed by 2027

Secretary for Administration and Justice André Cheong announced yesterday his commitment to ensuring that the 10-hectare Hac Sa Youth Activity Experience Camp will be fully completed by the fourth quarter of 2027, with the camping area and four-wheel-drive track slated to open in the second half of next year.

He also outlined plans to enter a trial operation phase thereafter.

“At the time when we introduced the experience camp project to the public, we acknowledged that it was a large-scale initiative covering an area of 10 hectares and that it would be developed and opened in phases,” Cheong said in his 2025 Policy Address at the Legislative Assembly yesterday.

“We plan to open the camping area and four-wheel-drive track in the second half of next year, with the aim of completing the entire project and commencing trial operations by the fourth quarter of 2027,” the official told lawmakers.

He went on to express his hope that the relevant tendering and construction work could begin this year, allowing young people and families to soon enjoy a leisurely space to relax.

The remarks were made in response to a question raised by lawmaker Kou Kam Fai regarding the project’s progress.

The experience camp project was announced by the previous government in 2023, with an estimated construction cost of MOP1.4 billion and initially scheduled for gradual completion and operation by 2025.

At yesterday’s Q&A session, Cheong stated that after optimization and adjustment, the budget for the project is now about MOP500 million to 600 million, with the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) involved in the construction and phased opening of the camp.

According to him, the bureau revised the project proposal in 2022, maintaining the outdoor exercise equipment for youths and an all-age recreational activity space, while keeping the core elements of the park unchanged.

“Rather than increasing the budget, we will revise and optimize the architectural design and construction methods based on careful calculations, while ensuring the quality of the project and the engineering work. After optimization and adjustment, the current budget is between MOP500 million and 600 million,” he added.

The bureau announced earlier this year that it would further refine the design for the experience camp and release it to the public at an appropriate time.

It also highlighted the completion of a circular trail, which begins at Seac Pai Van Park and meanders through the charming old town area of Coloane, passing Oscar Farm before connecting to Cheoc Van Beach. Furthermore, it added, the first phase of the leisure trail project, stretching between Estrada de Hac Sa and the Ka Ho Roundabout, has also been completed.

Cheong stated that the bureau has been actively engaging with community groups, particularly schools, through various channels to gather feedback and understand their perspectives.

In total, over 6,400 students from 32 tertiary education institutions and secondary schools have been consulted in person to share their opinions.

He stated that the feedback received has been “largely supportive” of the project, with many expressing that Macau lacks such facilities and emphasizing the need for this type of development.

Govít still in negotiations over Kun Iam construction funds

In 2013, plans were made to construct a giant Kun Iam statue next to the Hac Sa Reservoir. However, this proposal faced significant community concerns and dissatisfaction, leading to its cancellation.

At yesterday’s session, lawmaker José Maria Pereira Coutinho inquired about the statue’s design and the amount of compensation the government had provided for the project.

In response, Cheong stated that the government is still negotiating with the involved company regarding the remaining balance. He noted that there is a possibility of recovering part of the funds through legal proceedings.

Cheong reassured the public, emphasizing that “public money will surely be pursued to the end.”

However, he mentioned that he could not disclose the specific amount involved at this stage.