Gov’t to establish trade center for Portuguese and Spanish-speaking countries

Macau and Hengqin are set to collaborate in establishing an economic and trade services center that will bridge China with Portuguese and Spanish-speaking countries, Secretary for Administration and Justice André Cheong announced yesterday at the Legislative Assembly.

The center will offer businesses in these regions comprehensive services in areas such as language, law, taxation, compliance verification, training, and mediation, utilizing both online and offline platforms. This initiative aims to strengthen economic and commercial ties between China and these countries, contributing to Macau’s role as a key platform for cooperation.

Cheong admitted that the Cooperation Zone faces several challenges, including the slow development of the real economy, high vacancy rates in commercial buildings, and a lack of people flow and business activity. To address these issues, efforts will be made to categorize and organize the problems, setting the stage for effective reform, the official said.

“In line with the goal of providing employment for Macau residents, job opportunities will be promoted through industries, and daily life will be enhanced through employment, so that Macau residents can actively participate in the development of China,” said Cheong. LV