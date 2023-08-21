Happiness Street to turn into pedestrian zone Sept. 29

Happiness Street will become a trial pedestrian zone from Sept. 29, the government announced.

The plan is to block these streets and reserve them exclusively for pedestrians from morning to evening, and motor traffic will only be allowed partially during off-peak hours.

The pilot plan is expected to be implemented before the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holidays at the end of September.

The SAR government said it will perform several works in the relevant areas, including widening and optimizing the walking space, setting up corresponding traffic signs and pedestrian area signs, and optimizing road paving, lighting and environmental sanitation.

As cited in a TDM report, Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Ao Ieong U, said the government surveyed opinions, and 95% of residents and business owners had no objection with nearly 80% favoring the plan. Only five people opposed it.

The government will review the trial this year after the trial run. If it is successful, it will be continued.

Leong Wai Man, director of the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) has said there are 102 buildings on either side of the pedestrian area, involving about 100 residents. There are 58 buildings on Happiness Street, 51 are commercial buildings, and seven are residential.

Recently, lawmaker Ho Ion Sang has expressed concerns over the idea of removing vehicle traffic from the area.

Ho noted that the implementation of such a measure would “inevitably increase traffic pressure in the surrounding areas, affecting the movement of residents and the loading and unloading of goods by traders in the area.”

Meanwhile, the IC also announced that it will hold two Mid-Autumn Festival concerts at the Ruins of St. Paul’s on the day of the Mid-

Autumn Festival to celebrate the festive season with the public. Staff reporter