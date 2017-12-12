Health Bureau: Lactalis ‘not imported to Macau’

French baby-milk maker Lactalis has ordered a global recall of millions of products over fears of salmonella bacteria contamination. Contacted by the Times, the Health Bureau revealed that Lactalis products “are not imported to Macau.”

Lactalis, one of the largest dairy products group in the world, said it has been warned by health authorities in France that 26 infants have become sick since Dec. 1.

Spokesman company Michel Nalet told AP yesterday that the “precautionary” recall both in France and abroad affects “several million” products made since mid-February.

Lactalis said in a statement it is “sincerely sorry for the concern generated by the situation and expresses its compassion and support to the families whose children fell ill.”

The company said a possible source of the outbreak has been identified in a tower used to dry out the milk at a production site in May. Disinfection and cleaning measures have been put in place at the suspected site in western France.

The health scare started earlier this month when Lactalis was told that 20 infants under six months of age had been diagnosed with salmonella infection. The company ordered a first recall that has been extended to more products following new cases of infections on request of French authorities.

Lactalis employs 75,000 employees in 85 countries, with a turnover of 17 billion euros (USD20 billion.)

The symptoms of salmonella infection include abdominal cramps, diarrhea and fever. MDT/Agencies

