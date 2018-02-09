Health | World Cancer Day marked in Macau

The Cancer Resource Center of the Conde de São Januário Hospital Center (CHCSJ) has marked World Cancer Day (February 4) with a series of activities. The activities, namely visits and physical exercises, were aimed at patients and their families in order to promote their well-being, the Health Bureau (SSM) informed in a statement.

The range of activities also included an exhibition on “World Cancer Day” located at the hospital lobby, which was inaugurated on February 4 and will run until April 30. The purpose of this exhibition is to raise awareness among citizens about cancer issues, such as support for cancer patients and preventive measures.

The center has been running since 2011 and has the commitment of the government to provide support, assistance and information to cancer patients and their families to help them cope with the disease. The Center is staffed with a team of professionals who provide patients and families with comprehensive and ongoing care in the field of cancer prevention.

“World Cancer Day” is marked annually by the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) with the aim of drawing society’s attention to cancer prevention.

For the period between 2016 and 2018, the UICC has adopted the motto “We can” as a way of encouraging the adoption of cancer prevention practices, changing prejudices and trying to creating a healthy environment around its patients. They are working to achieve these aims through promoting a healthy lifestyle, knowing that the occurrence and prevention of cancer is in many circumstances related to daily living habits, such as participation in sports and general fitness, food choices, and smoking habits.

