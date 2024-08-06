Heatstroke warnings issued as city records temperatures exceeding 37 degrees

As predicted, air temperatures continue to rise in Macau, with four of 10 weather stations recording temperatures of 37 degrees Celsius and above yesterday afternoon.

According to the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (SMG), the highest temperature yesterday was recorded at the Outer Harbour Weather Station with a maximum of 37.8 degrees, while the station at the Mount Fortress, recorded 37.4 degrees.

The two other stations recording 37 degrees or above were the Coloane Village and the University of Macau at the Hengqin Campus, respectively recording 37.3 degrees and 37 degrees.

The SMG had issued a warning for the high temperatures, which have reached the orange level, meaning the maximum temperature is expected to reach or surpass 36 degrees in some areas.

The SMG reiterated standard recommendations to the public to guard against heatstroke, avoid outdoor activities and stay hydrated.

The Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL) issued a statement urging outdoor workers to take precautions against heatstroke.

On the same day, the neighboring city of Zhuhai was hit by even higher temperatures, with the thermometers rising above 39 degrees.

China is enduring a summer of extreme weather, with unseasonable heat affecting parts of the North and East, while torrential rains have recently triggered floods and landslides in Central and Southern regions.

According to several reports from weather news channels, temperatures reached 41.9 degrees Saturday in the eastern city of Hangzhou.

According to SMG, an anticyclone aloft is affecting the weather in Macau, and high temperatures are expected to persist in coming days.