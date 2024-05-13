Heavy rain floods districts in Macau

Heavy rain and thunderstorms lashed Macau yesterday, causing widespread flooding and prompting the meteorological bureau to issue a rare red rainstorm warning signal.

The Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (SMG) first issued a special message at 2:40 pm, warning of thunderstorms expected to affect Macau and nearby areas in the next two hours. By 3:28 p.m., the bureau had upgraded the warning, saying heavy rain was imminent.

At 4 p.m., the SMG raised the yellow rainstorm warning to red, signaling severe flooding was likely. Water levels rose quickly at the R. da Praia do Manduco, recording 27 cm of flooding and the Iec Long area seeing 11 cm.

Rainfall intensified, with the Macau Peninsula seeing up to 71.4 mm per hour and Taipa District recording 74 mm. Low-lying areas across the city experienced significant flooding, forcing citizens to wade through ankle-deep waters.

A video circulating on social media has shown water has also entered New Yaohan due to the heavy rain, while nearby streets along the Three Lamps District were seen slightly flooded.

The SMG kept the red rainstorm and thunderstorm warnings in effect until 6:30 p.m., when all heavy rain signals were finally canceled. The bureau predicts calmer weather today, with mostly cloudy skies and a few scattered showers.

While the flooding caused disruptions, no major injuries have been reported. Staff Reporter