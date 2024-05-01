Hengqin border braces for peak travel during Labor Day

Hengqin Border Inspection expects traffic to peak at the Hengqin Port checkpoint during China’s Labor Day Golden Week from May 1-5, with an estimated daily average of 77,000 inbound and outbound passenger trips and peaks that could exceed 85,000 trips.

According to Hengqin Border Inspection, the peaks for inbound traffic, or traffic toward Zhuhai, at the immigration hall and joint vehicle lane, are expected to be May 1 and 4. Outbound peaks toward Macau are forecast for May 1 and 5.

Yesterday a large number of mainland Chinese tourists were already heading out for the holiday, the border inspection said. By noon, Hengqin Port had received 20,000 passenger trips for customs clearance, including about 4,500 by Hong Kong and Macau residents.

Statistics from Hengqin show more than 437,000 Hong Kong and Macau residents passed through in March, a 16.75% rise year-over-year. As of April 29, the figure was over 420,000 trips, up 15.3% from a year ago.

Since the joint passenger and truck lane opened at Hengqin Port, authorities have inspected about 260,000 vehicles at an average daily volume of around 6,000 vehicles, with over 6,200 vehicles last week.