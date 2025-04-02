Elderly woman hospitalized after stray dog attack in Coloane

A 61-year-old woman was bitten by a stray dog in Coloane yesterday morning at around 8 a.m. The local resident sustained a laceration on her left thigh and was transported to the hospital in a conscious and stable condition.

Authorities are investigating the incident and have advised residents to remain cautious around stray or aggressive dogs in the area.

In a statement, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) said it has been managing the problem by deploying personnel daily to patrol high-risk areas, including Coloane Village, Ka Ho Reservoir, and Hac Sa Reservoir.

In 2024, the IAM captured 568 stray dogs, marking a nearly 50% increase from 2023. The bureau has also partnered with animal welfare organizations to promote the “TNA” initiative—Trap, Neuter, and Adopt—to help control the stray population.

The IAM urges residents not to abandon animals and to sterilize their pets early to prevent further increases in the stray population. Staff Reporter