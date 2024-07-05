Hengqin Port sees over 10 million travelers

The Hengqin checkpoint saw a total of 10.42 million travelers, marking a 44% increase during the first half of 2024 compared to the previous year. Vehicle movement also experienced an 11% rise, with 1.08 million cross-boundary trips. Approximately one quarter of passenger trips were made by residents of Hong Kong and Macau, while Macau’s single-license plate vehicles accounted for 66% of the total passenger trips. The Hengqin Control Point has managed around 4.8 million passenger trips from the mainland, showing a significant 77.4% year-on-year growth. The average daily passenger flow during festivals and holidays has consistently held steady at approximately 80,000 travelers.

Related