Hengqin’s new high-speed rail station to integrate with Macau LRT with RMB6 billion investment

Plans for Hengqin’s high-speed rail station-city integration project are underway, with a confirmed direct connection to Macau’s LRT Hengqin Port and an estimated investment of RMB6 billion.

The design, featuring a three-platform, six-track layout buried approximately 13.8 meters deep, will serve as the terminus for the Guangzhou-Zhuhai-Macau high-speed railway, while the station building will be constructed at ground level.

The station is located at the northwest corner of the intersection of Hong Kong-Macau Avenue and Central Avenue within the Hengqin Guangdong-Macau Deep Cooperation Zone, with a core area of 29 hectares and a broader station-city integration study area covering 150 hectares.

The line is designed for operating speeds of 350 km/h, providing a connection between the Hengqin-Macau area and the high-speed rail network.

The project is being developed in two sections, with Hengqin Station serving as the starting point of the Hezhou-to-Hengqin section.

Project documentation shows the initiative is currently in the feasibility study phase.

According to announcements on the Guangdong Public Resource Trading Platform, Zhuhai Daheng Qin Science City Development Co. Ltd. has initiated the bidding process for the engineering feasibility study with a maximum bid limit of RMB11.376 million.

The successful bidder will be required to complete the feasibility study report by October next year to advance the project.

The railway will run from Guangzhou North Station through Baiyun Airport, Zhongshan, and Zhuhai Hezhou before reaching Hengqin.

The station-city integration model involves coordinated planning of the transportation hub with surrounding urban development across the 150-hectare study area. Ricaela Diputado

Like this: Like Loading...