Local youth show strong interest in jobs across border, survey finds

More than 80% of young Macau residents say they would consider working in the nearby Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, according to a new survey.

The Chinese Youth Advancement Association (CYAA) published the report over the weekend, based on responses from 1,052 Macau residents aged 18 to 45. The study was conducted from September to November of this year via online questionnaires.

Findings show nearly half of those surveyed, 46.58%, visit the zone in Hengqin at least weekly – though policy barriers and lifestyle gaps dampen appetite for long-term stays.

CYAA highlights that, with the right policy incentives, 83.08% expressed willingness to take a job there, while 86.41% showed interest in starting a business and 52.47% expressed openness to living in the area.

However, more than half of respondents, 55.13%, highlighted lengthy administrative approvals as a key issue, alongside challenges in the recognition of professional qualifications across the border.

A standout concern affecting 66.73% of those aware is a rule stating that time spent by non-permanent Macau residents in the zone does not count towards applications for Macau permanent residency.

Meanwhile, economic disparities also featured, with 49.81% citing lower salaries and benefits compared to those offered in Macau.

Living conditions drew the sharpest criticism, highlighted by 67.49% of respondents as a major concern.

They pointed to shortages of high-quality schools, hospitals, and facilities aligned with Macau standards – factors the report says undermine prospects for long-term settlement.

In response, the association urged deeper coordination between Macau and mainland authorities. They proposed unified guidelines for cross-border professional practice, a one-stop consultation platform, and a review of residency rules for non-permanent residents.

For entrepreneurs, it recommended simplifying approvals – with 65.57% calling for easier access to incentives. Proposals include a “one-day, zero-cost” online startup registration, training programs, venture funds, and market support.

While the study indicates a high willingness among local residents to work in Hengqin, a survey conducted by the Macau Economic and Livelihood Alliance earlier this year indicated a lower level of appeal.

The survey of 985 people, mostly aged 18-24, found just 27% of respondents willing to work in Hengqin.

