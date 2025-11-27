SSM warns of increasing overweight rates but data stagnates for a decade

The government launched a pilot program in March for next year’s health survey, but the Health Bureau (SSM) announced yesterday that the sample size was insufficient to accurately represent the entire population, and therefore the results will not be made public.

Based on the findings of the 2016 “Macau Health Survey,” authorities have announced a series of weight management initiatives in response to the alarming statistic that over half of Macau’s adult population is overweight, representing a 5.7% increase since 2006. The three main initiatives include a weight loss challenge, an outdoor walking activity, and a weight management workshop.

According to the bureau, the 90-day weight loss challenge aims to empower participants with effective weight management methods.

Residents aged 18-64 holding a Macau ID card with a body mass index (BMI) of 25 or above can register for the individual or group category by January 18 next year.

Individual teams can have up to 100 members, while group teams consist of three to five members, with a total participant cap of 250 and a combined maximum of 350 across both categories. Participants achieving a weight reduction of 3% or more will receive a fitness watch.

Additionally, an outdoor walking event, the “Step into Health” walk, is scheduled for March 1, organized by businesses, higher education institutions, and community groups. Participants of the weight loss challenge and their families are encouraged to join to promote engagement in regular physical activity.

The Weight Management Workshop will feature small groups led by doctors, nurses, and nutritionists.

The content will include individual analyses of obesity causes, chronic disease management, and the development of personalized exercise and dietary plans. Open to residents aged 18-64 with a BMI of 25 or higher, registration requires prior assessment at the city’s public health centers.

SSM official Wong Weng Man remarked, “Overweight and obesity issues are becoming increasingly common,” attributing this trend to diminishing opportunities for physical activity as most individuals spend their days engaged in sedentary behaviors.

The authorities stated at a press conference yesterday on weight management that a new health survey will be conducted next year, marking a decade since the last assessment.

This survey aims to evaluate the current weight status of Macau residents, with the official noting that “an increase in overweight and obesity rates is anticipated.”

The authorities have emphasized their proactive preparations for the “Macau Health Survey 2026,” which includes conducting four pilot surveys with 200 appointment slots. A total of 170 residents participated, completing all physical examinations and health questionnaires in an orderly manner, achieving a response rate of 85% and demonstrating highly satisfactory results.

Meanwhile, the Times asked for updates on residents’ weight management from the pilot surveys, and the bureau said the results could not be released because the 200-participant sample was too small to represent the population.

“We anticipate randomly selecting approximately 3,000 participants for the Macau Health Survey scheduled in the first half of next year, which will better reflect the actual health status of Macau,” Wong revealed.

She noted that the pilot program’s purpose extends beyond collecting preliminary data to also testing the effectiveness of various processes for conducting large-scale surveys. “We hope this small-scale survey will enhance residents’ participation experience and lay the groundwork for future large-scale investigations,” the official added.

Meanwhile, the bureau emphasized that weight management is not just about losing weight, but about establishing enjoyable, sustainable healthy lifestyle habits.

Obesity can trigger various health issues, including cardiovascular diseases such as stroke and myocardial infarction, diabetes, hypertension, hyperlipidemia, fatty liver disease, joint pain, sleep apnea, gastroesophageal reflux, and even certain cancers. It also affects mental health and social functioning, contributing to low mood, feelings of discrimination, and mobility limitations, which can create a vicious cycle of emotional eating.

To encourage proactive health monitoring, the authorities have increased the number of “self-manage your health” self-check stations to 146 locations across medical institutions, wet markets, hawker centers, libraries, community centers, sports venues, pharmacies, banks, and other public spaces.

It was noted that the program has seen significant success, with approximately 1.6 million visits to self-check stations in 2024, involving around 100,000 users, promoting self-directed health management among residents.

