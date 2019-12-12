High-ranking officials to remain in senior public roles

Several high-ranking government officials due to step down from their current posts will remain in important positions, according to a report by TDM.

Secretary for Administration and Justice Sonia Chan will serve as chairman of the monitoring committee of a company that the SAR government will establish next year.

The Director General of the Macao Customs Service, Vong Iao Lek, will return to the Sports Bureau, where he had previously served as president.

Chief of the Office of the Chief Executive O Lam will become vice president of the administration committee of the Municipal Affairs Bureau.

Secretary for Economy and Finance Lionel Leong previously told the Times he would pursue his PhD degree after stepping down from his role.

Both the Director of the Unitary Police Service, Ma Io Kun, and the Director of the Social Welfare Bureau, Vong Yim Mui, will retire once the new government steps into office.

A judge of the Court of Final Appeal, Viriato Manuel Pinheiro de Lima, will retire on December 17 to be succeeded by José Maria Dias Azedo, who is currently a judge at the Court of Second Instance. JZ