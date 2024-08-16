High-risk work safety and health protection emphasized by labor bureau

Some 110 industry professionals attended a lecture hosted by the Labor Bureau to discuss safety measures for exterior wall work and working at heights. Representatives from the bureau and industry delivered talks on accident causes and guidelines. Industry speakers shared key safety points for exterior wall repair, with an emphasis on the importance of comprehensive safety planning. The bureau distributed sun protective gear and encouraged small- and medium-sized firms to apply for its safety promotion program for training and gear, including workbenches and harnesses. The Labor Bureau plans ongoing safety sessions to boost worker knowledge and improve measures across industries.

