HK Express launches intermodal service linking Macau to Hong Kong Airport

Hong Kong Express Airways (HK Express) has partnered with Shun Tak-China Travel Ship Management Limited to launch a new intermodal service linking Macau with Hong Kong International Airport via the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge (HZMB).

The “HK Express Intermodal Pass” allows passengers to book both flight and shuttle bus tickets in a single transaction.

Travellers departing from Macau can also benefit from upstream check-in at the bridge’s Macau port, receiving boarding passes and checking luggage before departure.

Bookings opened yesterday, with services scheduled to begin November 28.

Kee Keat Ong, commercial director of HK Express, said: “With this expansion to Macao’s sea and land ports, along with the existing six ferry terminals and the Zhuhai land port, our network now comprehensively covers six key Greater Bay Area cities.” He added, “[It] offers travellers greater flexibility in planning their journeys and exploring Asian destinations with HK Express.”

The shuttle bus ride between Hong Kong International Airport and Macau via the HZMB takes about 45 minutes. There are 36 trips daily: 18 from the airport to Macau between 8:30 a.m. and 9:30 p.m., and 18 in the opposite direction from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Currently, 18 airlines support check-in from Macau, including Cathay Pacific, EVA Air, and Emirates, allowing passengers to seamlessly connect to international flights.

