HK to issue 10,000 driving permits for Delta Bridge

Hong Kong authorities yesterday increased the number of driving permits for the upcoming Hong Kong-Zhuhai-

Macau Bridge to 10,000, in response to “overwhelming” demand.

The revision, announced by Hong Kong’s Transport Department, marks a threefold increase from the initial 3,000 dual-plate permits.

“In light of the overwhelming response, the two governments have decided to increase the quota for Hong Kong cross-boundary private cars by 7,000, bringing the quota for Hong Kong cross-boundary private cars to 10,000,” explained the Transport Department in a statement.

The permits allow Hong Kong private cars to use the bridge to cross into Zhuhai and to drive on the mainland. It remains unclear whether these permit holders will be entitled to drive in Macau, or whether other such arrangements are being planned by authorities.

The licenses refer to the car in question and not the driver, and last for an initial period of five years.

Those eligible to apply for the permits include Hong Kong-based companies with an accumulative tax amount of at least RMB100,000 in Guangdong Province in the past three years, recognized high-tech companies and residents of the HKSAR who have donated over RMB5 million to Guangdong-based charities.

Hong Kong residents who are members of the People’s Congress and the CPPCC in Guangdong will also be eligible, according to media reports.

Several Hong Kong industry leaders welcomed the increase but complained that the 10,000 permits are not enough to satisfy demand in the SAR and that the mega-bridge is able to accommodate a much larger number.

The multi-billion-dollar HKZMB is scheduled to complete before the year ends, however a date for when it will open to traffic has not been announced. The bridge has been beset for almost a decade by delays, budget overruns and safety concerns.

