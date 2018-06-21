HK-Macau bus fee to range between HKD170 and HKD220

One Bus Hong Kong Macau Limited’s Chairman Teddy Chung disclosed that tickets for cross-border bus services between Hong Kong and Macau, over the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge (HKZMB), will have a price tag ranging from HKD170 up to HKD220.

According to Hong Kong media reports, Chung said that his company would operate 19 round trips once the bridge opens.

The bus will depart from Kwun Tong APM (HK) and pass through the Hung Hom railway station to reach StarWorld Hotel in Macau, then Galaxy and the Venetian.

Together with immigration checks, the journey will take a total of one hour and 45 minutes.

The bridge’s tolls have not yet been finalized, and are still under discussion regarding two options (RMB200 and RMB450).

Chung noted that if the final toll is fixed at RMB200, then the bus fare would be HKD170 for a day trip (6 a.m. to 6 p.m.) and HKD190 for a night trip; if the final toll is set at RMB450, then the bus fare would be HKD200 and HKD220 for a day trip and night trip, respectively.

The One Bus Hong Kong Macau Limited’s HK-Macau bus operation has a daily maximum capacity of 2,000 passengers.

Chung expects an 80 to 85 percent actual passenger load in the initial period following the bridge’s opening.

Share this: Tweet





