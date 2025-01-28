PSP fines 165 pedestrians for unlawful crossings; two accidents reported

The Public Security Police Force (PSP) has issued fines to 165 pedestrians for unlawful street crossings between January 13 and 19.

As previously stated, the PSP will continue to monitor and strictly enforce pedestrian safety rules to ensure the well-being of both pedestrians and motorists. This follows numerous complaints from residents and road users, as well as several accidents caused by illegal road crossings.

The PSP highlighted that infractions, such as crossing streets at locations not designated as crossings (e.g., when a zebra crossing is within 50 meters) or ignoring red pedestrian signals, are subject to a fine of MOP300.

Additionally, police authorities reported two incidents allegedly related to unlawful crossings over the course of two days.

In the first incident, a female resident in her 60s was reportedly injured after being hit by a tour bus while crossing the street at a red light. T

he incident occurred on Sunday evening at Avenida de Venceslau Morais. According to the Fire Services Bureau, the woman is in stable condition and was transported to the hospital with suspected fractures and a dislocated elbow.

The PSP stated that the bus driver was prosecuted for failing to yield to the pedestrian, who was already halfway across the road.

They also indicated that they would prosecute the pedestrian later, once she has completed treatment and been released from the hospital.

In an unrelated incident yesterday, a male adult was struck by a public bus on route 21A at the end of Avenida de Almeida Ribeiro.

According to a preliminary report, the man, an alleged tourist from the mainland, was crossing the road illegally when he was hit by the bus traveling toward Barra.

The incident took place between the Almeida Ribeiro/Kam Pek Market and Ponte 14 stops. The man was transported to the hospital, but there are no updates on his condition at this time.