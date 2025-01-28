O Lam: low birthrate, population aging, and mental health top public concerns

The Office of the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, led by O Lam, has reviewed and summarized the feedback gathered during recent meetings with various associations.

In a press statement, the Office announced that over 250 opinions were collected on issues affecting the public.

Among the primary concerns raised, three key issues emerged: the low birth rate, population aging, and the physical and mental health of the population.

To address the low birth rate, associations recommended enhancing public education on fertility and family planning, particularly encouraging the ideal age for childbearing. They also suggested increasing benefits related to childbirth and related services.

On the issue of population aging, associations proposed measures such as raising pensions for the elderly and people with disabilities, expanding facilities and services for older adults, and improving environmental accessibility for senior citizens.

In response to concerns about mental health, local associations called for more comprehensive attention to the psychological well-being of various groups. This includes improving service coverage and accessibility, as well as boosting the training of psychiatric and psychological counseling professionals.

Additional topics discussed during the meetings included strengthening the medical system, promoting the “Big Health” initiative, boosting cultural and sports industries, and investing in educational resources, youth education, and employment opportunities. The associations also highlighted the need for better transfer of scientific research from higher education institutions and attracting qualified personnel.

Other topics of concern included the construction of the “One Base” initiative, the preservation of cultural heritage, the development of six historical areas, and progress on livelihood facilities in the East-2 Planning and Management Operational Unit. Preparations for the National Games and the development of local athletes and teams were also discussed.

Secretary O Lam emphasized that community input is vital and reaffirmed her commitment to incorporating these opinions into the government’s policy address for the year. She stated that various government entities would work together to implement measures addressing the most pressing issues, such as low birth rates, aging populations, and public health.

Regarding the well-being of citizens, O Lam stressed that the government will prioritize the care of older people, children, and the development of young people. She also assured that special efforts would be made to safeguard their well-being.

In the healthcare sector, O Lam noted that the government would implement President Xi Jinping’s directive to build a comprehensive protection system that meets the healthcare needs of residents throughout their life cycles. She emphasized that the development of the “Big Health” industry would be a priority.

Plans are also in place to develop a “hub for outstanding international talents.” O Lam stated, “We will coordinate and promote the integrated development of education, science and technology, and talent, and actively cultivate and attract talent in various fields.”

In the cultural sector, O Lam reiterated Xi’s vision on the “two implementations,” stating, “We will continue to effectively implement the ‘One Base’ principle and further promote the ‘golden business card’ of ‘Cultural City of East Asia,’ establishing Macau as a key gateway for exchanges between Sino-Western civilizations.”

According to the statement, the Secretariat of Social Affairs and Culture is currently conducting assessments and studies to prepare the government’s policy address and work guidelines for the year, which will be shared with the public soon.