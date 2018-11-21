HK man arrested for sexually assaulting five male students

A 35-year-old Hong Kong man has been arrested for sexually assaulting five male students, the Judiciary Police (PJ) reported yesterday.

The suspect is a tutor at a local tutoring center where the five victims were students. The man has been working at the center located in the Fai Chi Kei area since 2016.

On Sunday, the parent of one of the victims (aged 14) reported the suspect’s criminal behaviors to the PJ. The victim claimed to have been forced by the suspect to perform oral sex six times since October, after the suspect threatened to tell his parents that he was in a relationship with a girl.

The victim’s girlfriend then revealed the crime to the victim’s parents. Afterwards, the crimes were completely exposed.

According to the PJ investigation, the suspect had been taking advantage of his students’ psychological weaknesses to carry out the assaults. The suspect repeatedly threatened victims by threatening to report their class behavior, for instance that they had failed exams, to their parents.

The other four victims were also forced to perform oral sex and the act of masturbation on him.

Some of the victims were under the age of 14 when the assaults took place.

The parents of the other four victims have been contacted, having indicated that they intend to press charges against the suspect.

