HK secretary says Delta Bridge to open to traffic next year

The Hong Kong- Zhuhai-Macau Bridge (informally, the Delta Bridge) will open to traffic next year, according to Hong Kong’s Chief Secretary for Administration Matthew Cheung, though its construction is still scheduled to complete by the end of the month.

The comment was publicized on Cheung’s official blog. It noted that the three governments of Hong Kong, Zhuhai and Macau had been working to finish the bridge by the end of 2017 and were working on an official opening date.

“We shall continue to work out the border control arrangements,” the secretary noted, according to the South China Morning Post. “[Upon completion of those], we shall report to the central government for it to decide the opening date. We shall make [that date] public as soon as practicable after the decision is made.”

Cheung also noted that two other cross- border infrastructure projects – the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link and Liantang- Heung Yuen Wai Boundary Control Point – would also be completed in 2018.

Last week Hong Kong authorities increased the number of driving permits for the HKZMB to 10,000 in response to “overwhelming” demand. This marked a threefold increase from the initial 3,000 dual-plate permits initially announced by the Transport Department.

Several Hong Kong industry leaders welcomed the increase but complained that the 10,000 permits are not enough to satisfy demand in the SAR and that the mega-bridge is able to accommodate a much larger number.

The bridge has been beset for almost a decade by delays, budget overruns and safety concerns. It was also the focus of a corruption investigation after certain components were found to have fraudulent certification.

