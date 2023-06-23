HK security chief meets with Macau counterpart, visits Qingmao checkpoint

Secretary for Security Wong Sio Chak on Tuesday met with his Hong Kong counterpart who was visiting Macau to discuss past and future cooperation.

After the meeting, Hong Kong Secretary for Security Tang Peng-

keung paid a visit to the Qingmao Border checkpoint to familiarize himself with the implementation of juxtaposed border clearance in Macau.

During the meeting, Wong first thanked his Hong Kong counterpart for the support given in previous years. He pointed out that the two Special Administrative Regions (SARs) had established experience in terms of first aid and rescue missions.

Wong further recalled that after the Typhoon Hato catastrophe, Macau overhauled its civil protection system, hoping to improve efficiency against natural disasters or other public emergencies. He hoped that the two SARs can further cooperate in future, for Hong Kong has well-established experiences in this area, so that the two SARs can protect the Greater Bay Area together.

Tang also thanked Macau for its support of Hong Kong. He introduced the new Greater Bay Area Emergency Response Operational Plan formulated by Hong Kong to establish a more comprehensive, pragmatic and systematic emergency response mechanism to further enhance the capability of the bay area cities in handling incidents together.

Tang also visited the Civil Protection Operation Centre, the Public Security Police Force and the Judiciary Police. AL