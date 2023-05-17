HK students visit Macau on education tour

The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), Metro Radio Hong-Kong and Metro Education have joined forces to host the “Explore Macao Student Experience” program, which resulted in around 60 high school students and teachers from 10 Hong-Kong schools visiting Macau on May 13-14. According to a statement issued by the MGTO, the program taught participants how to create promotional videos about Macau on social media to publicize educational tours in Macau and encourage more Hong Kong schools to organize similar activities that combine tourism and learning.

