Ongoing road renovations spark outcry from residents and business owners

The renovation of Rua do Almirante Sérgio, a major road in the Barra district, is creating significant inconvenience for local residents and businesses.

Earlier this week, authorities have initiated a phased construction project to repair sewers, manhole covers, and resurface roads in the area.

The phased construction project is expected to continue until early June, leaving commuters and merchants struggling to navigate the disruptions.

The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) said it is aligning the road resurfacing efforts with the ongoing Inner Harbor South rainwater pumping station and drainage projects in a bid to reduce inconvenience for residents and businesses.

As the construction crews started their work, which includes repairing sewers, manhole covers, and resurfacing roads, the temporary closure of five roadside berths and the suspension of the Rua do Almirante Sérgio/Arcade bus stop has added to the chaos.

Traffic police were deployed to manage the flow, ensuring that one lane remains open for vehicles in each direction. Despite the construction, initial reports indicated no significant traffic congestion.

Kevin Tagura, a club agent at a nearby hotel, expressed his concerns about how the roadwork affects his daily commute.

“It’s kind of tough because I like going in at a certain time,” he told the Times.

“Sometimes I could go earlier, but even then, it depends on which direction I’m coming from.” Tagura noted that road work can add as much as an hour to his commute, particularly when it coincides with heavy traffic.

“There was one time when road work made it take 45 minutes just to get through,” he recalled. He noted that roadwork near Barra and other key routes has added up to an hour to his commute, a significant increase from the 20 to 30 minutes he experienced when he first started working at the hotel.

The renovations are being undertaken to address damage to the road and well covers caused by heavy traffic, especially from freight vehicles.

Cheong Lai Chan, president of the General Union of Neighborhood Associations of Macau, expressed hope that the authorities would work together to expedite the project and minimize disruptions.

Residents have expressed their dissatisfaction with the ongoing disruptions. One resident voiced frustration to the Times, stating, “With all this roadwork, I can’t even find my way around here anymore.” The sentiment was echoed by others, who feel that the constant construction has become the norm, leading to increased difficulty navigating the area.

Another commuter living nearby told the Times that traffic is consistently heavy, even during non-peak hours.

“The reason I still choose to live nearby this area is because the shuttle to work stops right next to my apartment. But it’s a disaster during peak hours,” she said.

A local business owner, surnamed Wong, described the impact of the roadwork on her livelihood. “Of course, it affects daily life and hinders business,” she said, pointing out that the noise is unbearable and deters customers from entering her establishment.

“It has blocked the front of my store, and they can’t come in. So now I just eat sunflower seeds here. That’s it.”

She lamented that despite numerous complaints, her concerns have gone unheard. “We can complain, but there’s no way to complain. No one will pay attention to you,” she added, highlighting a growing sense of neglect among local businesses.

“The noise is loud, but the government has not reduced it and is still working as usual.” She expressed hope that the project would be completed as soon as possible, though she remains skeptical about the government’s responsiveness to citizens’ concerns.

The frustrations over the construction extend beyond just inconvenience.

Tagura pointed out that while the noise from the construction doesn’t affect the hotel’s operations directly, it could deter tourists.

“I think it doesn’t really affect it so much because inside the hotel you don’t really hear it, but outside, it is pretty loud,” he explained. “I just feel like the roadwork is too often.”

The government’s communication regarding the roadwork has also come under scrutiny. Residents, such as the individual who asked for anonymity, cited a lack of information about the timing and extent of the construction.

“The government is incompetent now,” he declared, underscoring a belief that the authorities are not effectively managing the disruptions.

Despite the difficulties, some recognize the importance of the repairs. Cheong highlighted the necessity of collaboration to reduce additional inconveniences. She pointed out that after recent work on Rua do Almirante Sérgio, the stretch of road from Ponte e Horta to Barra became much smoother.

Cheong expressed optimism that the ongoing projects would result in improved road conditions.

Many hope that the government will take their concerns into account and work to expedite the process. Victoria Chan