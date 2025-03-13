Macau, Hong Kong, and Guangdong collaborate to boost GBA tourism

The tourism authorities of Macau, Hong Kong, and Guangdong are strengthening their collaboration to promote the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area as a premier travel destination.

The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), the Guangdong Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, and the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) convened for the 85th meeting of the Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macao Tourism Promotion Organization (GHM-TPO) in Guangzhou.

This partnership is focused on developing joint marketing initiatives and promoting “multi-destination” itineraries to broaden the visitor base and attract international tourists to explore the rich cultural and tourism offerings of the three regions.

With a series of promotional activities and events planned for 2025, including international tourism fairs and familiarization visits, the three regions aim to elevate their tourism profiles and encourage global travelers to experience the diverse attractions of the Greater Bay Area.

The tourism authorities of the three regions have worked together since 1993 to promote tourism. In 2008, a rotating chairmanship mechanism was established to enhance cooperation and strengthen regional tourism efforts. Starting in 2025, the Guangdong Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism will assume the rotating chairmanship.

In recent years, joint tourism promotion activities have been held in international markets such as Bangkok, Thailand, and Jakarta, Indonesia, in 2023 and 2024.

In a statement, the GHM-TPO said it aims to continue its collaborative efforts to promote tourism in the Greater Bay Area through various activities, including seminars, television programs, and familiarization visits, to further attract global tourists.



MGTO to continue travel incentives

To enhance tourist attraction to Macau, the MGTO plans to build on last year’s successful transport incentives by offering discounts for sea, land, and air travel.

This initiative includes partnerships with regional and international airlines, along with special promotions for visitors traveling from Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) to Macau.

According to MGTO, in a reply to an interpellation by lawmaker Lei Chan U, Macau aims to continue offering package tours, including ‘air ticket + hotel’ deals, accommodation, dining, and entertainment packages.

A major part of the city’s tourism strategy involves leveraging digital platforms to strengthen the international market. The government also encourages tourism operators to diversify and enhance their services to attract a global clientele. Measures include developing specialized gaming areas for international visitors, launching preferential offers, and expanding overseas presence.

Furthermore, MGTO said there has been an increase in approvals for reduced or exempted contributions from gaming concessionaires, a move aimed at broadening the customer base in international markets.

Statistics from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) show a 66% increase in international visitors in 2024.

