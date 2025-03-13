Fire bureau reports drop in fire incidents amid recent blazes

Fire Services Bureau deputy commander Lam Chun Sang reported a 10% drop in the number of fires from January to February this year, with 153 incidents reported compared to the same period last year.

The decline was attributed to factors such as the prevention of mountain road fires, incense and candle burning, and unattended fires, Lam said during a TDM Forum yesterday.

In addition to fire incidents, the authorities attended to 7,595 ambulance calls during the first two months of the year, showing a slight decrease of 1% compared to last year.

In terms of inspections, the authorities conducted 1,033 checks, focusing on fire safety violations, since the new fire prevention law came into effect in 2022.

Administrative penalties were issued in 97 cases, primarily related to blocked evacuation corridors and the improper placement of motorcycles and miscellaneous items.

Concerns were raised during the forum about fire safety in corridors, particularly regarding the storage of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) canisters on third-floor buildings.

One resident expressed concerns over the safety risks of storing LPG canisters in such areas. Lam assured that the authorities had conducted 2,402 inspections last year and penalized six violations while providing guidance to improve safety practices.

Recently, there have been fire incidents across the city, including two elderly women who were hospitalized after a fire broke out in a residential flat in Lok Kuan.

Earlier this month, a blaze in the Jardim Cidade building in Toi San injured five people, including a two-year-old boy and an eight-year-old girl, both of whom sustained third-degree burns.

A 53-year-old Vietnamese domestic worker also suffered second-degree burns. LV