Ho Iat Seng returns from trade mission in Guangdong

Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng has reiterated the two major priorities of his administration: to improve the livelihoods of local people and to enhance the communication and cooperation between Macau and mainland China.

Just days after his stepping into office, Ho visited Guangzhou and Zhuhai.

Leading a large trade delegation to Guangzhou, Ho met with Li Xi, Party secretary of Guangdong, and provincial governor Ma Xingrui to discuss how to expand economic ties between the two regions amid Macau’s ambitious task of diversifying its economy. Currently, Macau relies primarily on the gaming and tourism sectors for economic development.

According to China Daily, Li said the province fully supports Macau’s economic development and urged both sides to seize the opportunities brought about by the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area in the coming years.

“Guangdong expects to accelerate the construction of the Hengqin New Area, which is adjacent to Macau,” Li said, as cited by China Daily, adding that investors from Macau are also playing an important role in the creation of an industrial park devoted to the science and technology of traditional Chinese medicine.

Guangdong wants to increase the infrastructure connectivity of the two regions and expand exchanges of young people to take cooperation to a new level, he said.

Ho and his delegation, which included senior officials and business executives, also visited major projects funded by Macau investors in Zhuhai before ending their two day tour and returning to Macau.

Hengqin has so far attracted about 3,100 companies from Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan. Of those, more than half are funded by money from Macau.

His delegation, which included several policy secretaries, also visited the new and still under-construction Zhuhai-Macau Border in Hengqin. The new border will only be open to traffic after Macau establishes laws regarding its operation.

Macau’s local urban renewal company has already started preparatory works for the Macau New Community in Hengqin. Part of the works can be disclosed to the public soon, according to Ho. The local government is still discussing land topics concerning the project with Hengqin.

Ho also said yesterday that he plans to enhance the effectiveness of government meetings. His message resonates with his accusations of inefficiency and waste in the previous administration, made in an interview with TDM Chinese earlier this month.

On the subject of his first working week, Ho said that he is temporarily using the Moorish Barracks as his office. Once the government completes office clearance procedures, the majority of secretaries will be able to move into the Government Headquarters as their permanent base.

On December 20, the Executive Council (ExCo) held its first meeting. Ho said that the ExCo has not managed to study Xi Jinping’s message, but in the near future, Ho will discuss the protocols and systems with members of the Council.

Asked yesterday about the new office headed by the former Secretary for Administration and Justice, Sonia Chan, Ho explained that the office will standardize public asset funds, relevant application requirements as well as relevant standards and criteria.

Security: police work is always ongoing

Besides Ho, Secretary for Security Wong Sio Chak, and Secretary for Economy and Finance Lei Wai Nong, also spoke with the media yesterday.

Wong said that the police force’s work is always ongoing and that he will consider how to advance relevant works in accordance with Ho’s new policy concepts.

Five years ago, the security forces proposed active policing, community policing, and public relations. In order to coordinate with the Chief Executive’s requirement for innovation, these three police policies are said to require updates.

According to Wong, the security force must constantly adjust to the demands and expectations of the citizens.

Economy: A review of the past 20 years

Asked about the city’s gaming concessions, which are due to expire in 2022, Secretary for Economy and Finance said he would first review the past 20 years of experience in the gaming industry, follow current relevant regimes and then review and modify the laws.

Commenting on casino employees’ casino entry ban, which comes into effect today, Lei believes that it will take the public some time to adapt to the law.