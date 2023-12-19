Ho reports year’s work to Xi

Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng reported his year of work to President Xi Jinping yesterday in the country’s capital city.

In addition, the head of the local government has also presented the latest development and conditions of the city to his superintendent.

According to Xinhua News Agency, Xi said that over the past year, Ho has led the government to perform its duties conscientiously and pragmatically, successfully completed the revision of the Macau National Security Law, advanced the revision of the Chief Executive Election Law and the Legislative Council Election Law in an orderly manner, and strengthened the supervision of the gambling industry.

In addition, Ho was also praised for compiling the first development plan for economic diversification, while pushing forward the development of the Guangdong-Macao In-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin.

The local head of the government was also complimented for expanding external cooperation and exchange, bringing a steep recovery to the city’s economy, maintaining harmony and stability in society.

“The Central People’s Government fully recognizes the work of the Chief Executive and the government,” the Macau government noted in a statement.

“Xi emphasized that in the new era and new journey, we are comprehensively promoting the construction of a strong country and the great cause of national rejuvenation with Chinese-style modernization,” the statement read.