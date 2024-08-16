Hong Kong-Macau bridge travel eases with additional quotas

The government will begin a new phase today, allocating additional regular quotas for Macau private vehicles to travel between Hong Kong and Macau via the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge, including 810 quotas for private entities and 190 for commercial entities. To simplify and speed up the assessment and approval process, the Hong Kong Transport Department will no longer require vehicle registration documents and Macau driving licenses, submitting documents electronically to Macau instead. Interested applicants can find the eligibility requirements on DSAT’s website and sign up online by Nov. 21 to reserve an in-person appointment between Aug. 29 and Dec. 5 to finalize their applications. DSAT aims to streamline the process further with Hong Kong and increase the number of approved licenses.

