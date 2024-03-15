Horse owners await response and compensation from MJC

The group of horse owners who have been demanding the Macau Jockey Club (MJC)“reasonably compensate” them for their losses have reminded the MJC to provide a response, as set out in a recent set of letters.

In a letter addressed to all directors of the MJC, dated March 13, the owners urged Angela Leong, indirectly-elected lawmaker and chairperson of the MJC Board of Directors, to uphold her commitment made in a separate letter to respond to the group’s demands by March 15. Leong’s letter also stated that a Board Meeting was required for such decision-making.

The Secretariat declined the owners’ request to meet with Leong.

The owners said the correspondence had been copied to Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng and his Chief-of-Office Hoi Lai Fong, Secretary for Administration and Justice André Cheong, the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau, the Legislative Assembly, and Beijing’s representative in Macau Zheng Xincong.

Despite this, local media outlet All About Macau reported that, the MCJ, in a letter, refused to provide additional compensation as per the owners’ request, citing “phenomenal financial pressure” as the rationale behind their decision. AL