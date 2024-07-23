Hotel Central opens, gov’t pushing for budget accommodation to diversify tourism sector

The Lek Hang Group celebrated the grand opening of Hotel Central, a historic landmark on the Macau Peninsula, with a ceremony attended by prominent government and cultural figures. Originally opened in 1928, the hotel has undergone extensive renovations, revitalizing its status as a symbol of Macau’s cultural heritage.

The opening ceremony featured notable guests, including Ho Hau Wah, vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, and Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, director of the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO). Simon Sio Chong Meng, founder and chairman of the Lek Hang Group, led the tour of the newly refurbished hotel, showcasing its historical significance and modern amenities.

In his address, Sio emphasized the importance of preserving Macau’s historic city center. “The hope is that Hotel Central, with its rich historical roots and prime central location, will serve as a bridge connecting the various revitalized areas,” he stated.

The hotel features 114 guest rooms, each designed to reflect different decades from the 1920s to the 1940s, catering to visitors seeking a nostalgic experience.

The hotel has been accessible to the public since May on a trial basis, according to Sio, boasting an occupancy rate of over 90% in June.

Sio expressed his optimism that the hotel’s occupancy rate would exceed 90% during the summer holidays. Additionally, he highlighted the hotel’s interest in collaborating with like-minded business partners to enhance the services provided to guests.

The revitalization of Hotel Central is part of a broader initiative by the Macau government to enhance tourism by diversifying accommodation options.

The MGTO is actively promoting a more balanced distribution of hotel types, aiming to improve the overall visitor experience throughout the city.

Speaking on the sidelines of the hotel opening, Fernandes highlighted the dominance of three-, four-, and five-star hotels in Macau’s hospitality landscape. She advocates for the expansion of budget accommodation options in the region to diversify the tourist demographic and invigorate the city’s older districts.

Fernandes stressed the need for budget-friendly hotels to attract a wider range of travelers, particularly as the city continues to recover from the pandemic’s impact on tourism. “The rise in affordable accommodation, particularly in the Old Town, is crucial for attracting tourists to explore various districts,” she noted.

In response to media inquiries about the impact of new customs facilitation measures between Hong Kong and Macau, Fernandes reported a robust recovery in visitor numbers from Hong Kong, reaching nearly pre-pandemic levels.

Fernandes described Hotel Central as a catalyst for drawing more foot traffic to the Central District, further supporting local businesses and tourism initiatives. With the right support and infrastructure, budget accommodation could play a pivotal role in shaping the future of Macau’s tourism landscape.

Hotel Central’s rich history includes its status as Macau’s first skyscraper and its role as a cultural hub. Originally opened as the Hotel Presidente, it was renamed in 1932. After decades of decline, the Lek Hang Group purchased the property in 2016, investing over 400 million patacas in renovations. Nadia Shaw