Hotel occupancy bounces back Q1, city to see more hotel rooms

Macau’s tourism industry has experienced a robust recovery in the first quarter of 2024, as evidenced by hotel occupancy rates.

Data from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicates total available guest rooms increased 19.6% to 47,000.

The average occupancy rate of guest rooms rose 9.9 percentage points to 84.8% in the first quarter, with 5-star, 4-star, and 3-star hotels seeing significant increases.

The number of guests at hotel establishments totaled 3,779,000, up 39.7% year-on-year and 8.4% compared to 2019.

Visitors from the mainland, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and South Korea all recorded substantial growth. The average length of stay remained stable at 1.7 nights.

In March 2024, the average occupancy rate increased 6.4 percentage points to 83.5%, and the number of guests grew 26.3% to 1,235,000.

Meanwhile, the number of hotel establishments offering accommodation services grew by 15 year-on-year, reaching 141.

Data from the Land and Urban Construction Bureau (DSSCU) yesterday shows there are currently six hotels under construction during the first quarter of 2024, with a combined capacity of 3,021 rooms.

Additionally, there are also seven hotel projects at the initial phase, which are expected to provide 851 rooms.

The tourism industry has also seen a surge in package tours and outbound services booked through travel agencies.

The number of visitors on package tours rocketed by 329.9% year-on-year, and Macau residents booking outbound services increased by 71.5%. Staff Reporter