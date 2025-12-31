Hotel occupancy hits 90% in November

The hotel sector recorded strong occupancy in November, with the average guest room occupancy rate climbing to 90.2%, up 0.7 percentage points year-on-year, according to data from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC).

The city welcomed 1.19 million hotel guests, a 1.9% increase compared with November 2024, while the average length of stay edged up slightly to 1.7 nights.

Occupancy was highest in five-star hotels, reaching 94.0%, up 2.5 points from a year earlier. In contrast, four-star and three-star properties saw declines to 84.6% and 84.3%, respectively. At the end of November, Macau had 147 hotels offering a total of 45,000 rooms, up 3.5% year-on-year.

Guest composition showed a varied pattern. Visitors from Hong Kong rose 8.2% to 141,000, while those from the Chinese mainland fell slightly by 0.7% to 859,000. International guests surged 12.7% to 125,000, with notable increases from Japan (+52.3%), Thailand (+47.0%), and South Korea (+11.7%).

Inbound package tour visitors fell 12.5% year-on-year to 191,000, driven by a 23.7% drop in mainland arrivals, though international tour visitors increased 33.8% to 28,000. For the first eleven months of 2025, average occupancy stood at 89.3%, with a total of 13.3 million hotel guests. LV

