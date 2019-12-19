Housing policies concern new ExCo members

The youngest member of the new Executive Council (ExCo) Chao Weng Hou is proposing that the local government prepare housing policies specifically for younger people.

Yesterday, three new members of the ExCo, Chao, Chan Ka Leong, and Lee Chong Cheng, spoke on TDM’s radio program.

Last year, Macau passed an amendment to the affordable housing bill which updated the eligible age for affordable housing to 25 years old. However, Chao, born in 1989, thinks there should be graded housing policies for younger people to help them transition from public to private houses.

Chan Ka Leong believes that affordable housing policies should retain the eligible age at 18 years old. Chan also recommended the government set up a timetable for creating a stable supply of affordable housing units.

Many lawmakers have previously proposed that the local government establish a point-based affordable housing distribution method to solve Macau’s housing issues, a proposal which Chan supported.

A third new member of the ExCo, Lee Chong Cheng, who represents the workers’ sector, considers that Macau must review its labor laws, and improve the management of non-local workers. Lee stated that Macau’s salary level should not be affected due to the import of non-local workers, otherwise it may produce instability within society. JZ