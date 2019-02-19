Huawei | Washington accused of blocking progress

BEIJING accused Washington yesterday of trying to block its industrial development after Vice President Mike Pence said tech giant Huawei and other telecom equipment suppliers are a security threat.

A foreign ministry spokesman rejected suggestions Beijing might use its companies to gather intelligence about foreign countries.

Growing U.S. pressure on allies to shun Huawei Technologies Ltd., China’s first global tech brand, increasingly threatens its access to global markets for next-generation telecoms technology.

The company, the biggest global maker of switching gear for phone and internet companies, denies accusations it facilitates Chinese spying. Its founder told reporters last month it would reject government demands to disclose confidential information about foreign customers.

Washington is trying to “fabricate an excuse for suppressing the legitimate development” of Chinese enterprises, said the foreign ministry spokesman, Geng Shuang.

“China has not and will not require companies or individuals to collect or provide foreign countries’ information for the Chinese government by installing backdoors or other actions that violate local laws,” said Geng.

Geng accused the United States of using “political means” to interfere in economic activity, “which is hypocritical, immoral and unfair bullying.”

Pence, speaking Saturday in Germany, urged European allies to take seriously “the threat” he said was posed by Huawei as they look for partners to build fifth-generation wireless infrastructure. MDT/AP

