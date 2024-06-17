HZMB attracts 149,000 tourists in first half-year

The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge (HZMB) welcomed more than 149,000 tourists on guided tours in its first six months of limited operations, customs officials have said. The world’s longest sea crossing opens to visitors views of its iconic cable-stayed towers from Zhuhai to Blue Dolphin Island, a trip of over 140 minutes. Customs officer Hu Zhengyu said strict health and security screening ensures tourist safety. “The entire customs process was very smooth,” one tourist said. Daily numbers have averaged over 800 since December 15 with peaks of 1,200.

