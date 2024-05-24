IAM recalls Kellogg’s cereal over hard lumps

The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) called on the public to not purchase”Kellogg’s Corn Flakes Chocolate Flavor” as it may contain small hard lumps of food which makes it unsafe to eat. The bureau has issued a food alert to the local food industry, requesting the industry to stop supplying and selling the relevant products. The concerned cereal product is from the UK, with a best before date of Dec. 12, 2024 to April 28, 2025. The UK has also issued a similar alert.

Related