IAM upgrading Flower City Park playground

The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) will begin optimization works on the children’s playground in Flower City Park starting February 10, temporarily closing the facility for approximately 150 days. The enhancements will introduce new play equipment designed for children aged 2 to 12, including climbing and balance features. The existing facilities have deteriorated over the years, prompting the need for updates. In addition to new equipment, the project will install safety flooring and a barrier-free passage connecting the playground to the Activity Room. Children’s washbasins will also be added to improve accessibility.

