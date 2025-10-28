IAS to launch 10-year smart rehabilitation plan with focus on accessibility and inclusion

Macau’s upcoming 10-year action plan for rehabilitation services, covering 2026 to 2035, will focus on four key areas: physical and mental rehabilitation, potential development, support and protection, and fostering an inclusive environment.

The plan aims to enhance the adoption of smart technologies in rehabilitation facilities, expand access to AI-powered speech therapy systems, and advance preliminary research for future accessibility legislation.

It also includes transforming Zone A into a model community for barrier-free mobility and developing a comprehensive accessibility map for the city.

The finalized plan is expected to be completed this quarter, with a public release scheduled for early 2026.

In an announcement yesterday, Social Welfare Bureau (IAS) director Wilson Hon, who also serves as deputy head of the steering group, said the new phase will expand from 13 to 15 projects, involving 18 government departments across five secretariats.

The focus will be on promoting smart technology in rehabilitation services.

A biennial review mechanism will require departments to update their work plans every two years to keep pace with technological advancements. Hon added that future initiatives may include introducing guide robots and fully integrating accessibility concepts into Zone A’s roads, transport, and social service facilities.

