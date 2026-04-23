Authorities launch ‘tourism and leisure’ shuttle bus to boost community economies

The local government, in partnership with the six major integrated resorts and leisure enterprises, unveiled the “Tourism and ‘Leisure’ Buses” exploration program on Wednesday to drive community economic growth and funnel more customers to local small and medium-sized enterprises.

The Economic and Technological Development Bureau (DSEDT), the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau (DICJ), the Transport Bureau (DSAT), the Public Security Police (PSP), and the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) announced the initiative at a joint press conference yesterday afternoon.

Officials described the program as an extension of existing shuttle bus routes, with new stops designed to allow visitors to explore authentic cuisine, specialties, and local culture. The scheme covers more than 1,000 merchants along the routes, aiming to open new customer streams for SMEs and foster community development.

Trial operations for the buses will kick off this Saturday, April 25, featuring three themed routes and nine community drop-off points across the Northern District, the ZAPE Area, and the Central and Southern Districts.

The three routes include “Holiday Vibes Macau,” running daily from April 29 to May 5 during the Labor Day holiday and linking the ZAPE area and the Macao Grand Prix Museum with community activities.

“Taste the Streets Macau” will operate on weekends from April 25 to July 26, connecting Northern District locations such as Rotunda de Carlos da Maia, Pantane Food Court, and Hong Kung Night Market to highlight the area’s gastronomic offerings.

“Leisurely Weekend Tour” will also run on weekends from April 25 to July 26, focusing on attractions in Barra and Anim’Arte Nam Van.

In tandem with the bus tours, the DSEDT launched a mobile webpage linking 300 featured businesses in categories such as “Distinctive,” “Century-Old Brand,” and “Macao Classic Brand.”

“With this app, visitors can access real-time information to discover each community’s unique charms,” officials said.

Divert high-end visitors to boost local economies

Lei Cheok Kuan, president of the Industry and Commerce Federation of Macau Central and Southern District, praised the SAR government’s efforts to divert high-quality tourists from Macau’s core areas to peripheral neighborhoods, calling it a vital boost for local community economies.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event, Lei highlighted the long-standing challenge of tourist distribution in the compact SAR.

“As we all know, how to effectively divert tourists in Macau has always been a hot topic of discussion. Now that the SAR government is willing to help our community economy, it can help us find ways to channel high-quality consumers from leisure businesses to different areas,” Lei said.

He pointed out that many tourist routes already pass through primarily residential neighborhoods and predicted a positive ripple effect for local merchants if they respond effectively.

Lei emphasized that small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) must raise their standards to capitalize on the expected footfall.

“When the government helps promote the entire neighborhood and attract more customers, it’s even more important for businesses to do their job well. If you don’t do your job well, a large influx of tourists might bring negative news and damage your reputation,” he warned, noting that modern consumers demand immersive experiences and readily share feedback online.

He also advised merchants to stay attuned to government updates.

Lei addressed resident complaints about tourist buses disrupting neighborhoods, acknowledging that no perfect solutions exist. He advocated tolerance to balance tourist-driven vitality with quality of life, while pushing for collaborative, tailored optimization plans.

On the high costs SMEs face for imported goods – exacerbated by Macau’s small size, taxes, Hong Kong transits, and freight charges – Lei offered practical guidance.

“As we all know, because Macau is a small place, some imported goods may incur higher prices due to taxes, transit through Hong Kong, or freight costs. These factors can make some products quite expensive compared to other regions,” he explained.

Despite these constraints, Lei encouraged resourcefulness to meet consumer expectations and ensure long-term success.

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