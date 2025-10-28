Emperor Palace Casino, Waldo Casino to cease operations ahead of transition deadline

Two satellite casinos – Emperor Palace Casino and Waldo Casino – are set to cease operations this week, ahead of the December 31 deadline concluding the three-year transition period under Law No. 7/2022, which updated the city’s legal framework for gaming operations.

According to the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau (DICJ) yesterday, Emperor Palace Casino, operated under SJM Resorts, S.A., will close at 11:59 p.m. on October 30, while Waldo Casino, operating under Galaxy Casino, S.A., will close at 11:59 p.m. on October 31.

The bureau said it will closely supervise the shutdown procedures to ensure a “smooth and orderly process,” with all legal and operational steps properly carried out.

DICJ said its representatives will be on-site to oversee the closure, ensuring that both concessionaires implement their approved plans for handling cash, gaming chips, unredeemed vouchers, and slot machine jackpot pools in accordance with legal requirements.

Regarding staffing arrangements, 71 employees from Emperor Palace Casino and 111 employees from Waldo Casino will be relocated or provided with employment opportunities within their respective concessionaires.

The DICJ stated that it is working with the Labour Affairs Bureau to ensure that both SJM and Galaxy honor their commitments to safeguard employees’ wages, benefits, and working conditions.

In a statement, the operator of Waldo Casino, Galaxy Entertainment Group’s Galaxy Casino Company Limited (GCSA), said that all staff currently working at Waldo Casino will be reallocated to other casinos under GCSA’s operations.

“In alignment with the Macau SAR Government’s policies, GEG is committed to safeguarding local employment. Local team members currently working at Waldo Casino will be reassigned to other casinos or non-gaming roles under GEG based on operational needs, with all employment terms remaining unchanged,” the gaming operator said.

Galaxy added that it will “provide them with a series of vocational training programs to support their transition into new working environments and to ensure continued job stability.”

Also, from November 1, valid chips bearing the Galaxy Waldo logo may be redeemed at designated counters at Galaxy Macau Casino or StarWorld Casino.

