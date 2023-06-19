IC calls for film scriptwriting program participants

Applications for the “Scripts in Focus – Film Scriptwriting Advanced Program” are open until July 19. According to a statement issued by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC), all local filmmakers are welcome to submit shortlisted projects from Macau. Participants will receive guidance from professional directors and scriptwriters and will be awarded a prize of up to MOP90,000. This year, the program invited director Chan Wing-Sun and Wong Yee-Lam to be the instructors for projects from Macau. Chan Wing-Sun is the director and scriptwriter of Table for Six; while Wong Yee-Lam was awarded the Best New Director at the 39th Hong Kong Film Awards.

