IC calls for local filmmakers’ proposals

The Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) of Macau has opened applications for its “Local View Power” program. The program encourages independent local filmmakers to create more homegrown movies. Applicants must be local residents aged 18 or above and meet program requirements. The categories include documentary, short feature, and animation, each with advanced, open, and beginner levels. IC will select up to 16 projects and provide up to MOP1.55 million in production funding, with a maximum of MOP280,000 per project. Since 2007, the program has supported nearly 160 proposals, resulting in a variety of local cinematic works. The application deadline is Sep. 5.

