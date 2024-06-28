IC calls for performing arts proposal

The Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) is calling for the proposals for local commissioned productions, supporting stage works with potential to premiere in the next two years. With this project, IC aims to promote the production of outstanding artistic works in the city and foster the development of local performing arts. The submission deadline for proposals is September 8. The open call accepts proposals for brand-new productions, adaptation of existing works and revivals of previously staged productions, including musical, drama, dance and children’s programmes, from local associations or companies registered in the SAR or holders of a valid Macau SAR Resident Identity Card.

